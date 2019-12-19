Deepika Padukone To Invest $5 Million In Electric Cab Services; Actress Aims To Employ Women Drivers For Empowerment

Over the years, not only Deepika Padukone has evolved as an actor but has also explored different fields by trying her hands at film production, businesses and other things. Apparently she turned producer for Ranveer Singh’s ‘83 and now, the latest news flowing in about the Chhapaak actress is that she is investing a huge amount in cab services.

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, Punit Goyal, co-founder of Blu Smart cab service, revealed that Deepika Padukone will soon lend $5 million for the business. Earlier, it was also learnt that DP invested $3 million in the cab service.

Punit quoted, “Deepika loves the vision of our company. She is aware that our cars are safer to travel – the safety standards are very high. We own the cars and we get the drivers on board. Drivers do not need to bring a car on board. Also, she realized that the cars are all-electric vehicles. While we are building a great mobility platform, we are also doing something about the environment. The cars are zero-emission. Moreover, there’s no surge pricing and also there’s no ride cancellation. So when you book a ride, you get a ride. You can cancel the ride but the driver can’t. Due to all these reasons, she Deepika felt motivated to invest.”

“Deepika scaled the brand and emphasized on the need for women empowerment. She also got on board some women drivers so that they can gain employment. That was her idea,” Punit adds further.

