Richa Chadha Declares US President Donald Trump’s Impeachment As Best Birthday Gift, Calls Him An ‘Orange, P***y-Grab, Bragger’

The world woke up to very shocking news when it was announced that the United States President – Donald Trump has been impeached on the basis of two allegations. On Wednesday, a majority of members of the US House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power. Bollywood stars Richa Chadha, Taapsee Pannu also reacted to the news and celebrated this historic move.

Richa, who celebrated her birthday yesterday, was more than happy to know that Donald Trump was impeached by the court. She took to social media and posted a GIF with a very quirky caption. Like any other time, Richa did not mince her words and expressed her happiness without fear. She said that the news cured her depression.

Richa tweeted, “Was depressed all day yesterday, on my bday… due to what’s happening, didn’t celebrate…slept in. But just woke up to hear that an orange, “p***y-grab” bragger has been impeached! Thank you, God, that’s a delightful present! I’ll take that!”

Was depressed all day yesterday, on my bday… due to what's happening, didn't celebrate…slept in. But just woke up to hear that an orange, "p***y-grab" bragger has been impeached! Thank you God, that's a delightful present! I'll take that! pic.twitter.com/xpN5FZcA4Y — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 19, 2019

Taapsee Pannu too shared her reaction in an all-caps, She just wrote one word, “IMPEACHED!” and shared a newspaper clipping with the headline “TRUMP IMPEACHED BECOMES THIRD PRESIDENT TO FACE TRIAL IN SENATE.”

Back home, the conditions are not pretty as well. Students’ protests against CAA at various universities including Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University have overtaken the internet.

Several prominent names including Farhan Akhtar, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Priyanka Chopra, Siddharth, Swara Bhasker, Varun Dhawan and Pulkit Samrat among others have expressed their opinion on social media.

