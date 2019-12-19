Blackbuck Poaching Case: Jodhpur Court Summons Salman Khan For The Next Hearing

The Blackbuck Poaching case involving Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre has been ongoing for almost two decades now. The court has asked the accused to summon in the court many a time but Salman Khan, who got bail in the case, has failed to appear in the Jodhpur court for the case every time.

The court has been quite upset about the same and has asked Salman to be present for the next hearing no matter what. During the hearing that took place on 19 December 2019, the Dabangg star’s absence was noticed by the court. This resulted in the court asking Salman Khan to attend the next hearing. The date of the next hearing is yet to be fixed.

Earlier, when Salman had missed the hearing in September, the court had expressed its displeasure over his absence and ordered him to be present for the next hearing. Judge Sonagara stated, “A criminal is a criminal. If he doesn’t come for the next hearing, it is highly likely that his bail will be cancelled,” Salman had officially apologised for missing the hearing and the court had even accepted the apology. Salman’s advocate, Sushma Dhara, was however directed to present her arguments in the next hearing.

Salman’s co-actors – Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Dushyant Singh – were also acquitted by the court giving the benefit of the doubt. However, this verdict was challenged in the Rajasthan HC after an appeal by Justice Manoj Garg.

Well, it will be interesting to see if Salman will attend this hearing or not.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of Dabangg 3 that hits the theatres on December 20. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep in pivotal roles.

