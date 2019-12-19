Thalaivar168: Rajinikanth Kickstarts The Shoot Of His Next With A Dance Track

Kollywood Superstar Rajinikanth who was in Mumbai early this week following the launch of his upcoming release Darbar, yesterday kick-started the shoot of his next which has been tentatively titled #Thalaivar168.

The Rajinikanth starrer went on floors yesterday at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The superstar yesterday started off the shoot with a song sequence.

The film’s music has been composed by D.Imman.

The music composer yesterday took to his Twitter to share his excitement on meeting Thalaivar.

“Met the Man of Simplicity our dear @rajinikanth sir on the first day of shoot today which had commenced with a song! His positive words about the song was so encouraging!What an aura! What an energy this man spills to the world around him! Breathtaking! Praise God!”

Met the Man of Simplicity our dear @rajinikanth sir on the first day of shoot today which had commenced with a song! His positive words about the song was so encouraging!What an aura! What an energy this man spills to the world around him! Breathtaking! Praise God! pic.twitter.com/4iSjsnyeGK — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) December 18, 2019

Talking about #Thalaivar168, the film also has Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj among others in pivotal roles.

Thalaivar 168 is being helmed by filmmaker Siruthai Siva. And it is been bankrolled by Sun Pictures banner.

Talking about Rajinikanth’s film Darbar, the action thriller has been helmed by AR Murugadoss has versatile actress Nayanthara opposite Rajinikanth in lead.

The action thriller has Suniel Shetty as the lead antagonist. The film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu along with others in pivotal roles.

The action-thriller is been bankrolled under Lyca productions. The songs for Rajini starrer is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Darbar will hit big screens on 9th January 2020 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!