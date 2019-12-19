Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla REACTS On Kamya Punjabi’s Supportive Statement For Him

Sidharth Shukla came back to Bigg Boss 13 house after two weeks. Earlier he was kept in the secret room with Paras Chhabra but was taken to the hospital in the second week after his health deteriorated. While Asim Riaz was trending last week as he is the new caption of the house and his fans were going crazy on the internet supporting him.

Television actress Kamya Punjabi who also happens to be ex Bigg Boss contestant has been supporting Sidharth Shukla upfront. Now, a video of Vikas Gupta telling Sidharth that Kamya supports him like anything is going viral on the internet. Sidharth’s reaction is just too cute to miss. Vikas then adds, “Kamya buhut pasand karti hai aapko, aise ladti hai logo se,” to which surprised Sidharth said, “How cute yaar, I didn’t expect this from her….”

Take a look at the video here:

Kamya also tweeted day before yesterday for Sidharth and wrote, “Highlight of today’s episode was @sidharth_shukla ke one liners n expressions ” nahi nahi zinda hai” “phir bed par jayenge aur normal zindagi chalegi ” yeh toh killerrrrr tha thank god u are back #BB13”.

Highlight of today's episode was @sidharth_shukla ke one liners n expressions 😆😆 " nahi nahi zinda hai" 🤣🤣🤣 "phir bed par jayenge aur normal zindagi chalegi " yeh toh killerrrrr tha 🤣🤣🤣🤣 thank god u are back #BB13 @ColorsTV — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 17, 2019

Sidharth has got massive fan following and is one of the best players of Bigg Boss 13.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!