“Who Is Kartik Aaryan Dating?” Kareena Kapoor Takes A Dig At The Actor’s Modest Answer

Kartik Aaryan is the national crush and his fandom is ever-increasing since ladies saw him in Pyaar Ka Punchnama for the first time. The actor has come a long way and has finally carved his niche in the industry. The new-age actor’s films are a synonym to the millennial dating scenario and Kareena Kapoor Khan invited the actor for this very reason on her show ‘What Women Want’ and discuss everything about today’s dating scene.

Welcoming him, Kareena asked him if he knows anything about what women want. Kartik Aaryan had some really witty replies and revealed that after doing the film, he got even more confused as to what women want. Kareena even addressed the elephant in the room and asked, “Who is Kartik Aaryan dating?”

Kartik had a very witty reply and said, “Right now, I don’t know it myself what I am doing in life in terms of this.” Kartik was quite hesitant about talking about it when Kareena shouted, “We don’t have all day.” Kartik laughed and continued to say, “So I go for coffee dates to different places, with the coffee the person also changes and the media then starts speculating who, out of the many people I go with, is my girlfriend.”

He adds, ” There are times when my mother tells me who I am dating after reading the news. It is like that and I also don’t know what is happening and why such things are being written about me.” Kartik doesn’t deny that he is dating someone and adds, “But I do believe in eternal love.”

Taking a dig at this statement, Kareena says, ” I can’t believe that. Whatever little I know you but I cannot believe that. Since you’re my guest on my radio show, I want all my listeners and fans to know that I believe that.” She sarcastically says, “Small town boy, eternal love, So SWEET.” and both of them burst into laughter.

However, Kartik did drop a hint about her equation with Sara Ali Khan. When asked by Kareena, who will Kartik Like, Block and Friendzone. He took Sara’s name and said he likes her and gave a big smile.

On the work front, Kartik is enjoying the success of Pati Patni Aur Woh. he will be now seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu. The actor also has Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Laskhya.

