Kartik Aaryan Likes Sara Ali Khan, Blocks Nushrat Bharucha & Friendzones Kriti Sanon At Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Show

Kartik Aaryan is on cloud nine as his film Pati Patni Aur Woh did amazing business at the box office. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday as the female lead in the films. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan is super busy promoting her upcoming film Good Newwz which also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles.

Kareena is also coming back with the second season of her show, What Women Want by Ishq FM. Last week veteran actress and her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore made an appearance on the show and revealed some secrets about the Pataudi’s. She revealed how Kareena always replies to her calls and text messages and also asks her what does she wants to eat when she’s coming to her place.

Kareena played a fun round with Kartik of Like, Block and Friendzone. She gave him three options of the leading actresses in Bollywood and he had to choose according to the options. He liked Sara Ali Khan, he blocked Nushrat Bharucha and friend-zoned Kriti Sanon.

Well, for those of you who don’t know, Kartik has allegedly dated Sara for a brief period and the two broke-up recently on a mutual note. It all started when Sara revealed that she wants to date Kartik on Koffee With Karan. And since then everyone played the role of cupid in their love-story in Bollywood.

