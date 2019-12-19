Good Newwz Trailer 2: Batra VS Batra Gets Funnier, Crazier & Insane To Another Level!

Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani & Kareena Kapoor Khan are back with Good Newwz trailer 2 and it’s hilarious even than the first one. What’s said to be the biggest goof-up of the year, we see a clearer version of Batras VS Batras in this one.

The trailer, this time around, focuses on the battle between both the families. The first one explained about the goof-up, this carries forward the story of it. From the lame questions of Diljit, Kiara to the frustration of Akshay, Kareena, trailer 2 gives a clearer idea about what we’ve in the store for us.

Check out the trailer below:

Good Newwz will release a week after Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 and it would be interesting to see how would it withstand the competition. With these trailers, we can surely say that it will be strong competition in the plexes. Single screens will still follow Dabangg 3 but that too depends on the word of mouth.

Earlier, the release of the official trailer of Good Newwz was followed by a flurry of tweets in praise of its stars. On YouTube, the trailer garnered a staggering response and has crossed 70 million views so far.

Sharing his experience of working with newcomer directors, Akshay Kumar recently said: “Raj (Mehta, ‘Good Newwz’ director) is my 21st new director. I also feel their greed to do good work is far more than many old directors. For them, it is a do or die situation, because (they think) if the film doesn’t work, then they are finished.”

Good Newwz revolves around two married couples, who are trying to conceive a baby. It is a laugh riot, family drama in which Akshay and Kareena are playing a married couple and trying for a baby. It will release on December 27.

