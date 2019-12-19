Housefull 4 Box Office: Here Are Film’s Final Numbers In India, Overseas & Worldwide

Housefull 4 Box Office (Overseas): The 4th part of hit Housefull franchise proved to be a huge hit at the Box Office. The Diwali release faced huge negativity from media and social media but managed to cross 200 crores at the domestic box office. All this happened due to the immense appreciation it got from the paying public.

However, overseas, the film hasn’t done too well as it has earned $6.8 million which is equivalent to 48 crores in lifetime. The business is less than the overseas business of Akshay’s last film Mission Mangal which did 51 crores in lifetime. However, it has edged out his other movies like Airlift (47.60 crores), Rustom (40.54 crores) and others.

The worldwide gross business of Housefull 4 is 291.08 crores which is 31st highest of All Time in India.

Housefull 4 starred Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol & Kriti Kharbanda in lead. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film released on Oct 25, 2019.

Recently Kriti said that doing comedy is not a laughing matter, but a serious business.

“Comedy is, indeed, serious business but thanks to the amazing mentors I found in Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol; they made it seamless for me to pull off certain scenes. People can now enjoy the movie on the streaming platform and hopefully it’ll add a bit to their holiday cheer,” Kriti said.

Sharing his Housefull 4 experience, Bobby said: “Being part of projects that are larger than life is fun. The ‘Housefull’ franchise is a testament to that. It was fun reconnecting with Akshay and Riteish on-screen after many years and we had a lot of fun while shooting, which the viewers will see.”

