Good Newwz Trailer 2 Review: Akshay Kumar & Gang Promise Entertainment & Fun Ka Dhamaaka

Good Newwz Trailer 2 Review: Just a week before the release of Good Newwz, the makers of the film have come up with yet another trailer. Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, Good Newwz is already making the audience excited thanks to its first trailer which received an amazing response. Now if that was not enough, the second trailer will increase the buzz of the film by a huge margin.

The first trailer of Good Newwz was about the confusion and the mixup of two male Batras’ sperms and the second one puts more light on the aftermath. Akshay Kumar’s character can’t digest the fact that his baby will have Diljit’s character’s sperms and the latter is going mad because his “spam” has gone inside another woman (Kareena Kapoor’s character). And then follows the crazy situational comedy between two couples and jokes which will literally make you go ROFL.

If the first trailer of Good Newwz turned out to be amazing and highly promising, this one is even better. The comedy, the performances, the music everything is top-notch and if the film is equally entertaining then it’s going to be another huge grosser for Akshay this year. But I want to mention that I didn’t like how they used a joke of BB Ki Vines. If we are making ourselves comfortable with recreated music, please don’t irritate us with recreated jokes. Sit down for a moment and think about fresh jokes, please. Or at least use the jokes which are less popular. Please!

Overall, Good Newwz’s second trailer leaves a great impact and will increase the buzz of the film phenomenally in the next 7 days. The film looks like a clear winner.

Rating: 4/5

