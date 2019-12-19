Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Full Movie LEAKED Online By Tamilrockers

Salman Khan is all set to end the year 2019 on a high note with Dabangg 3. But ‘Dabangg 3 full movie online’ is already trending on social media even before a day of its release. The infamous group of pirates Tamilrockers has leaked the full film on their website.

It’s been a whole lot of time now when this group puts up all the recently released movies on their site. They work using proxies and change the address of their sites every time. But they still contribute a huge chunk in illegal piracy of which Salman Khan Dabangg 3 is the latest victim.

In no way, we promote piracy as it’s killing the Bollywood industry from within. The sole motive to report such news is to make people aware of the wrongdoings and how one shouldn’t follow it.

When Salman went on The Kapil Sharma Show he was asked if he shows his scripts to his father before finalising them. Salman said: “I didn’t narrate him the entire script of Dabangg 3 but I told him half of the script towards the end, and he very much loved it.”

Salman recalled: “I hardly ever shared scripts with him because he never trusted my scripts. Woh bus kehte the pitegi (he would just say that the film will be a flop).”

Salman took up the role of cop Chulbul Pandey in 2010 with Dabangg. He returns as the maverick police officer in Dabangg 3 on December 20.

