Kichcha Sudeep’s Max is holding its foot at the box office. In 12 days the film stands at a total of 43.10 crore and is now inching towards the 50 crore mark which might be attained by the end of the week. In the second weekend the film earned 5.25 crore.

The film is already the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year 2024. It has surpassed the previous best UI that earned 30.37 crore at the box office. In fact, UI lost at the box office after Kichcha Sudeep arrived 5 days after Upendra’s film.

Max Box Office Collection Day 12

On the 12th day, the second Sunday, January 4, Max earned 2.25 crore at the box office. This was a jump of 28% from the previous day, the second Saturday that earned 1.75 crore at the box office.

Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of the action film.

Day 1: 8.70 crore

Day 2: 3.85 crore

Day 3: 4.70 crore

Day 4: 4.75 crore

Day 5: 5.65 crore

Day 6: 2.45 crore

Day 7: 2.25 crore

Day 8: 4.25 crore

Day 9: 1.35 crore

Day 10: 1 crore

Day 11: 1.75 crore

Day 12: 2.25 crore

Total: 43.10 crore

Max Budget & Collection

The Kannada film has been mounted on a budget of 65 crore. In order to earn a hit tag at the box office, the film needs to double its investment. That means, Max needs to earn 130 crore at the box office to earn a hit tag at the box office. Currently, the film stands at 43.10 crore. It still needs 83 crore more to earn a hit tag at the box office!

