To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You Trailer OUT! Lara Jean & Peter Kavinky’s Story Gets A Love Triangle With John Ambrose!

Last year when To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before came on Netflix, it took the internet by storm. Lana Condor aka Lara Jean Covey and Noah Centineo aka Peter Kavinsky became an internet sensation overnight with a huge fan following on social media platforms.

When they announced the sequel earlier this year, fans went crazy and since then we have been patiently waiting for the trailer to come. Well, it’s here and we need a moment to take appreciate that it was totally worth the wait.

Based on the novel by Jenny Han, the first part showcased the teen love story between Lana Condor aka Lara Jean Covey and Noah Centineo aka Peter Kavinsky. The trailer starts with an amazing background score of Lauv’s ‘I Like Me Better’ and man, it will sure shot give you goosebumps.

Everything is going well and pretty in the trailer unless the love triangle makes an entry. Yes, you read it right, Jordan Fisher aka John Ambrose will be seen debuting as Lara Jean’s love interest in the film. Well, it seems like Peter has finally got some competition and John is ready to steal Lara with his moves.

Take a look at the trailer here:

One thing that the trailer promises us that true love stays despite everything. The film releases before Valentine’s Day on February 12, 2020.

We can’t wait for these three to come together and work their magic on screens.

P.S.: We Missed You Lara Jean & Peter Kavinsky!

