Shweta Tiwari On Her Daughter Palak Tiwari: “People Said, ‘Disturbed Families Ke Bachhe Bahut Disturbed Hote Hain'”

Shweta Tiwari is making headlines for her digital debut with AltBalaji’s Hum Tum And Them opposite Akshay Oberoi. The series is quite intriguing and this will be the first time, we will seeing Shweta doing such bold scenes in front of the camera.

Shweta has been through lot in her personal life. She was a victim of domestic violence in her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary and also has a daughter, Palak Tiwari with him. Unfortunately, a few days ago Shweta along with her daughter filed an FIR against her second husband, Abhinav Kohli for domestic violence and it took the internet by storm.

Amid all the ups and downs in life, Shweta has been strong and Palak has been her pillar of support for everything. Talking about the same with Hindustan Times, Shweta said, “”Some people said ‘disturbed family ke bachche bahut disturbed hote hai’. But that’s not true at all. Palak is a very poised and polished girl. She has been getting many acting offers but her focus is very clear. Right now, she is studying, working on her fitness, learning horse riding and kickboxing.”



Like mother, like daughter. Isn’t it!

We wish nothing but the best for this mother-daughter duo.

