The Last Full Measure: Sebastian Stan’s War Drama Gets Its Release Date In India

“The Last Full Measure“, which is based on the true story of Vietnam war hero William Pitsenbarger, will release in India on January 31, 2020.

The war drama, written and directed by Todd Robinson, narrates the story of two battles: a traditional tale of combat fought in the jungles of Vietnam in 1966 and, three decades later, a man’s fight for justice to seek recognition for his heroism.

The film stars Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, Jeremy Irvine, Samuel L. Jackson, Ed Harris, Peter Fonda, Diane Ladd and Amy Madigan among others.

Irvine is cast as William Pitsenbarger, an Air Force medic who saved over 60 men in one of the battles of Vietnam. He stayed behind to try to save more soldiers instead of leaving the combat zone. Plummer plays the war hero’s father Frank Pitsenbarger who, together with all survivors of the Vietnam war, battle-petitioned the government to give the war hero the medal that he deserved.

Sebastian Stan is cast as investigator Scott Huffman, who is assigned to probe the case, and the reason why Pitsenbarger’s medal was denied.

The film is brought to India by PVR Pictures.

