Street Dancer 3D: Vijay Deverakonda Roots For Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor & Team! Read On

“Arjun Reddy” star Vijay Deverakonda conveyed good wishes to Bollywood star Varun Dhawan for his upcoming film, Remo D’Souza’s “Street Dancer 3D”.

“Wishing brother @Varun_dvn @ShraddhaKapoor @remodsouza @PDdancing and all the street dancers the very best for #StreetDancer3D… Releasing in Telugu on the 24th of Jan 2020,” Deverakonda tweeted.

“Street Dancer 3D” is Varun and Shraddha Kapoor’s second collaboration on the silver screen after “ABCD 2“, which also was helmed by Remo D’Souza.

The film, which also features Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi, has dancers from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and more. “Street Dancer 3D” highlights India-Pakistan issues through the scope of dance and music.

“Street Dancer 3D” is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D’Souza.

Talking about Vijay Deverakonda the Tollywood superstar is all busy these days with promotions of his upcoming Telugu release ‘World Famous Lover’. The actor in the romantic drama will be seen opposite four actresses, as he has been paired opposite Catherine Tresa, Raashi Khanna, Izabelle Leite and Aishwarya Rajesh.

The film is been helmed by Kranthi Madhav.

World Famous Lover will hit big screens on 14th February on te occasion of Valentine’s day.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!