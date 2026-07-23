Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 20 Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Shiv Rawail’s female spy action thriller Alpha is still struggling to enter the 100 crore club worldwide. However, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer has achieved a small milestone. It has finally surpassed Main Vaapas Aaunga to become the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 20 update!

Set to touch 30 crore mark overseas

In 20 days of international run, Alpha has grossed 29.04 crore gross. It has achieved a decent total, despite the negative reviews. Not to deny that the collection is totally disappointing considering the other films in the YRF spy universe.

It has surpassed Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma (26.5 crore) and Mahavatar Narsimha (28.2 crore) at the overseas box office. The next target, Raid 2 (31 crore) may stay out of reach.

8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 worldwide!

The much-awaited moment is finally here. Alpha has left behind the global total of Diljit Dosanjh’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, which has grossed 97.70 crore gross. Alia Bhatt’s film is now the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 with a global total of 98.41 crore gross.

Only time will tell if it can enter the 100 crore club in its lifetime.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the worldwide box office:

Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore Border 2 – 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 195.17 crore Dhamaal 4 – 186.85 crore Cocktail 2 – 166.24 crore O’Romeo – 123.1 crore Alpha – 98.41 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 97.70 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 87.78 crore

Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 20 Summary

Budget: 100 crore

India net: 58.77 crore

Budget recovery: 58.77%

India gross: 69.37 crore

Overseas gross: 29.04 crore

Worldwide gross: 98.41 crore

Check out the Alpha day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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