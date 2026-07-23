Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 13 Update! (Photo Credit: T-Series)

Dhamaal 4 is now chasing the 200 crore club worldwide. It is on track to achieve the milestone before the third weekend. But where does the adventure comedy stand among Ajay Devgn’s top 10 highest-grossing films of all time globally? Scroll below for a detailed report on day 13.

Targets O’Romeo at the overseas box office

At the international box office, Dhamaal 4 has accumulated 23.7 crore gross in 13 days. It is currently the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 overseas. Indra Kumar’s directorial is now aiming to surpass Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo (24.75 crore). That milestone should also be unlocked during its third weekend.

9th highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn worldwide!

The worldwide box office collection of Dhamaal 4 stands at 190.41 crore gross. This includes 141.28 crore net, which converts to 166.71 crore gross from the domestic circuit.

The adventure comedy ranks as Ajay Devgn’s 9th highest-grossing film at the global box office. It had earlier surpassed Bol Bachchan (165.68 crore) and Golmaal 3 (169.09 crore). Riteish Deshmukh co-starrer is now competing against Singham Returns, which concluded its journey at 201 crore. With that, it will also become the superstar’s 9th film to enter the 200 crore club.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s top 10 highest-grossing films of all time at the worldwide box office:

Singham Again – 402.26 crore Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 364.81 crore Drishyam 2 – 339.89 crore Golmaal Again – 310.67 crore Raid 2 – 242.57 crore Total Dhamaal – 223.36 crore Shaitaan – 216.18 crore Singham Returns – 201 crore Dhamaal 4 – 190.41 crore Golmaal 3 – 169.09 crore

Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 13 Summary

India net: 141.28 crore

India gross: 166.71 crore

Overseas gross: 23.7 crore

Worldwide gross: 190.41 crore

Check out the Dhamaal 4 day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

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