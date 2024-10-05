Not long ago, Joe Roth was discussing with Disney’s new production head Sean Bailey about a prequel focused on the Wizard’s life before landing in Oz.

The buzz was so intense that Downey Jr. was reportedly in talks to take on the role of the Wizard himself. Just think about that for a moment!

The excitement didn’t stop there. Initially known as Brick, the project was being rebranded as The Great Powerful and had two directors vying for the helm. Sam Mendes, known for the dark and intense American Beauty and the troubled Bond 23, was a strong contender. On the other hand, Adam Shankman, who’s put his spin on lighter fare like Hairspray and Bedtime Stories, was also in the mix.

As detailed in a tweet from Production Weekly, Mitchell Kapner’s script for the film draws on various L. Frank Baum books. It reimagines the Wizard as a more complex, darker figure compared to the bumbling Frank Morgan portrayal in the classic Wizard of Oz. Downey Jr.’s name popped up as a fitting choice for this nuanced character, adding another layer of intrigue to the project.

Disney was reportedly thrilled with the premise, fueled by Roth’s success in Alice in Wonderland. If everything had aligned, shooting could have kicked off as soon as next spring, fitting neatly into Downey’s schedule. From his down-and-out days to embodying Tony Stark and potentially stepping into the Wizard’s shoes, Downey seemed to be on his own yellow brick road to stardom.

However, creative differences ended the talks before any official deals were made. While Downey Jr.’s take on the Wizard remains a tantalizing what-if, the project is still in motion, with the studio exploring other casting options and directions for the film.

So, while we might not see Downey Jr. as the Wizard, his near-casting highlights just how far he’s come—from a struggling actor to a Hollywood icon, navigating his own fantastical journey through the industry.

