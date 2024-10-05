Venom is a symbiote, an alien organism that forms a parasitic relationship with its host. It arrived on Earth with malevolent intentions. In the first Venom movie, we learn that Venom actually saw himself as a loser on his home planet.

Venom’s arrival on Earth was orchestrated by The Life Foundation, a conglomerate that has diversified interests ranging from pharmaceuticals to space exploration headed by Carlton Drake. During one of their missions, the crew encountered an asteroid teeming with extraterrestrial organisms. They collected samples, including symbiotes, and began their return to Earth. However, disaster struck during the shuttle’s descent, leading to a crash that allowed one of the symbiotes to escape containment. Amid the chaos, Venom remained secured within the wreckage and was later recovered by The Life Foundation, setting the stage for its eventual bond with a human host.

Venom’s story takes a pivotal turn when Eddie Brock, in his pursuit of exposing the dark secrets of The Life Foundation, infiltrates their laboratory. His investigation uncovers far more than human experimentation—he stumbles upon the organization’s work with symbiotes. In an unexpected and life-altering moment, Eddie is infected by one of these entities, Venom, forging an unintentional bond that propels the narrative into a thrilling exploration of their complex, intertwined destinies.

Symbiosis refers to a relationship where different organisms live together in a mutually beneficial way. Although Venom is often called a parasite, it prefers to be seen as a symbiote. Symbiotes like Venom rely on a host to survive in Earth’s oxygen-rich atmosphere, though they can live without one for a short time. Hosting Venom can be advantageous, but only if the host is compatible—otherwise, they will eventually die.

In “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” this precarious balance is made evident as Venom temporarily abandons Eddie Brock and bonds with a series of hosts, each of whom quickly succumbs to the strain of hosting the alien organism. However, the unique symbiosis between Venom and Eddie is shown to be particularly resilient. Venom not only enhances Eddie’s physical capabilities but also demonstrates an extraordinary ability to heal his injuries, from shattered bones to surviving catastrophic events like multi-story falls or even building collapses. This regenerative power underscores the complexity of their bond, where survival and strength are deeply intertwined.

Venom exhibits a distinctive dietary inclination, favoring chocolate and human brains. However, Eddie has made it clear that their targets should only be those who are unequivocally malevolent. In the sequel, Eddie takes a firm stance, urging Venom to avoid harming innocent humans and instead modifying its diet to include chicken and chocolate.

When bonded to a host, Venom acquires remarkable superpowers. These include the ability to create weapons like sharp spears and swords and extend its form for defense, allowing it to generate shields or even act as a parachute. Additionally, Venom possesses keen auditory and visual abilities, along with impressive intelligence. In the second film, he cleverly deduces the location of buried dead bodies simply by analyzing a few hand-drawn images from a jail cell wall.

In conclusion, it is worth noting that the Venom movies do not showcase the character’s traditional spider-like abilities, such as web-slinging. This is likely due to the fact that Venom’s origin story in these films is separate from that of Spider-Man. However, when Venom assumes its full form, it completely envelops Eddie, resembling an eight-foot spider suit. This transformation grants Venom incredible physical strength, durability, and reflexes, accompanied by sharp teeth and claws. Additionally, in the post-credit scene of “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” Venom transports Eddie to another universe, leaving us with a tantalizing glimpse of what may come next in the Venom saga.

