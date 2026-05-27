Romance is alive at the ticket window, and Vivek Soni’s millennial love story Chand Mera Dil has officially crossed its mid-week hurdle with a performance that might add another box office milestone to Lakshya & Ananya Panday’s career. The film is chasing the 20 crore mark very swiftly!

While heavy commercial actioners rely on massive weekend explosions, an urban romantic drama thrives on steady daily numbers. For this romantic drama, the week is going strong, churning out 2+ crore at the box office every single day.

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 6 Estimates

On the sixth day, Wednesday, May 27, Chand Mera Dil earned in the range of 2 – 2.3 crore, with an occupancy of almost 12% for over 4,138 shows in India. After a rock-solid Tuesday performance, the film has delivered a steady Wednesday, pushing it very close to the 20 crore milestone in India!

Securing a rock-solid 2+ crore net on a Wednesday across 4,138 shows nationwide is a good indicator. The film now needs just a microscopic push to hit its next big milestone. Lakshya and Ananya Panday will officially enter the 20 crore club by tomorrow afternoon, wrapping up an exceptionally successful first week.

The primary catalyst behind this beautiful, sustained momentum is the positive word-of-mouth floating across social media platforms. The film’s chartbuster soundtrack and its highly emotional, relatable story are resonating deeply with Gen-Z and college squads, turning it into a mandatory group-watch!

By keeping the numbers steady right up to Thursday, Chand Mera Dil has set up a beautiful momentum for its upcoming second weekend. With no major romantic choices for the crowd, the film is cleanly positioned to target a lifetime domestic net finish above the 35 crore mark.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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