Dhurandhar is not only shattering records at the box office, but the film’s music album is also blowing up on the internet. Fans are hearing songs on loop, especially Akshaye Khanna’s Baloch entry music.

The song is FA9LA by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi. However, in a recent interview, the singer talked about the song going viral and said that he knew it was going to be something big.

What FA9LA Singer Flipperachi Stated About Dhurandhar’s Viral Song

In a recent conversation with Mid-Day, the Bahraini rapper discussed his song “FA9LA,” which is trending everywhere on the internet. The singer revealed that when Ranveer Singh posted the song on his Instagram, he knew it was about to blow up.

Further, the singer disclosed that the team of Dhurandhar reached the singer’s team, and paperwork was sorted between them a while back. Flipperachi also believes that language isn’t a barrier in a song as long as the music and vibe grab the attention of the listener.

Song Details

Song Name: “Fa9la” (pronounced Fasla)

Artist: Flipperachi (a famous Bahraini rapper) featuring Daffy.

Movie: Dhurandhar (2025), directed by Aditya Dhar.

Context: The video features actor Akshaye Khanna (playing the character Rehman Dakait) performing a viral entry… pic.twitter.com/X4jh0DmSJ7 — Vinod Yadav (@vinodyadavgogar) December 15, 2025

Flipperachi Feels That Akshaye Khanna’s Return & Several Other Combinations Made The Song Viral

In addition, the singer believes that the scene, Akshaye Khanna’s return, and the Arabic lyrics collectively contribute to the song’s virality.

“It’s a combination of everything — the scene, Akshaye Khanna’s return, the Arabic lyrics, and the vibe. I saw it before the movie came out, and knew this was going to do something big. The production reached out to my team a while back, and the paperwork was sorted between them”. – he said

For those unaware, after the release of Dhurandhar, the FA9LA song gained significant popularity in India and remains a popular feature in reels and short videos on the internet. One of the surprising things about the viral segment is that Akshaye Khanna’s dance was not choreographed but instead improvised on the spot. This makes the entry of Akshaye in this song more interesting to watch.

The freaking sensational track is “FA9LA”, a Bahraini rap subgenre by Gulf-based artist Flipperachay, now hitting #1 internationally. The singer thanked India in his Insta post. India has an amazing soft power coupled with its scale and digital data infrastructure. A hit in… pic.twitter.com/0kxthMJvHX — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) December 13, 2025

