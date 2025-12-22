Every actor’s journey to the big screen is shaped by years of perseverance, quiet preparation, and unwavering belief. For actor and producer Dev Menaria, that journey began far from the glamour of Bollywood, on modest theatre stages in Jaipur and has now culminated in a powerful cinematic milestone with his ambitious feature film Bihu Attack.

Dev Menaria’s Artistic Instincts Were Evident From His School Days

Hailing from Udaipur, Rajasthan, Dev Menaria’s early artistic instincts were evident during his school years, where he actively participated in singing programs and stage performances. These formative experiences planted the seeds for a deeper engagement with the performing arts. Driven by curiosity and ambition, he soon moved beyond his hometown and became actively involved in theatre in Jaipur, where he honed his craft, discipline, and understanding of storytelling.

Immersion Into The World Of Advertising, Production Houses, & Television Sets

Unlike many conventional paths to cinema, Dev’s journey was neither linear nor hurried. A professional stint with a tour and travel company unexpectedly opened new doors when he crossed paths with senior executives from Asian Paints, leading him to Mumbai. What followed was an organic immersion into the world of advertising, production houses, and television sets; spaces where Dev quietly observed, learned, and built meaningful industry relationships.

Dev Menaris’s Venture Into The World Of Technical & Creative Nuances Of Direction & Production

With a strong business instinct and a hunger to understand cinema beyond acting, Dev immersed himself in the technical and creative nuances of direction, production, and on-ground execution. He spent time on television serial sets, absorbing the mechanics of large-scale storytelling. This hands-on experience laid the foundation for his next significant step: the launch of his own production banner, Menaria Shanti Films Pvt. Ltd., in 2017.

The banner marked a decisive shift from learning to creating. Over the years, Dev produced and contributed to multiple music projects, television ventures, and content-led initiatives, including the TV show Chaupal – Ek Nukkad on Epic Channel and the web series Saajish: The Conspiracy. Each project sharpened his understanding of audience sensibilities and cinematic responsibility.

Bihu Attack Described As A Creative Challenge & A Test Of Conviction By Dev

That accumulated experience now finds its fullest expression in Bihu Attack — a film that Dev Menaria describes as both a creative challenge and a personal test of conviction. The film, which has been in development and production for over two years, represents Dev’s most ambitious undertaking yet, as both lead actor and producer.

Producing such a film, Dev admits, came with its own set of challenges. Managing scale, ensuring technical accuracy, and coordinating with a strong ensemble cast, including Arbaaz Khan, Daisy Shah, and Rahul Dev, required immense balance and resilience as the lead actor.

Reflecting on this journey, Dev Menaria says, “Coming from theatre, I’ve always believed that acting is not about performance alone; it’s about responsibility. Playing an Army officer demanded emotional honesty and discipline, while producing the film meant respecting the subject, the culture of Assam, and the people whose stories inspire this narrative. Bihu Attack tested me on every level, but it also reaffirmed why I chose cinema as my path.”

More About Bihu Attack

Set against the culturally rich backdrop of Assam, Bihu Attack blends action, emotion, and national sentiment. Dev steps into the demanding role of an Indian Army officer. This character requires not only physical endurance but deep emotional alignment with the discipline, restraint, and moral code of the armed forces. The film’s shooting involved intense schedules, action sequences, and a strong emphasis on authenticity — from military protocol to regional representation.

Beyond action and spectacle, Bihu Attack also celebrates Assam’s vibrant cultural identity, especially the Bihu festival, positioning it not merely as a backdrop but as an emotional and narrative force within the film. The soulful track Ishq Sufiyana, sung by Javed Ali and Roshani Pathak, further adds lyrical depth to the storyline.

As Dev Menaria looks ahead, his vision remains rooted in meaningful cinema; stories that balance scale with substance. From Jaipur’s theatre spaces to the national cinematic stage, his journey reflects persistence, evolution, and a growing commitment to storytelling with purpose.

With Bihu Attack, Dev Menaria doesn’t just step into the spotlight; he stakes his claim as a filmmaker ready to shoulder both creative ambition and cinematic responsibility.

Check Out The Teaser Of Bihu Attack Below:

Bihu Attack releases in theaters on 14 January, 2026.

