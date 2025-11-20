The makers of Kesar Singh proudly announce their upcoming inspiring slice-of-life drama starring Arbaaz Khan and Bhumika Chawla in lead roles, an emotional, grounded story that brings two beloved actors together in a refreshing new on-screen pairing.

Kesar Singh To Capture The Raw Charm Of Heartland India

Shot authentically across the culturally rich landscapes of Uttar Pradesh and Wai, the film captures the raw charm, emotional texture, and everyday spirit of heartland India. The setting speaks as a character in itself as Kesar Singh explores the struggles, hopes, and small victories that transform ordinary people into extraordinary survivors.

After her cult classic hit debut opposite Salman Khan in Tere Naam, Bhumika’s fresh pairing now with Arbaaz Khan brings back a memorable era for audiences. Arbaaz brings experience and sincerity to the titular role, while Bhumika provides emotional strength and quiet resilience.

Bhumika Chawla expressed: “This film came to me like a blessing. Kesar’s journey is emotional, inspiring, and beautifully human. Working with Arbaaz has been wonderful, and being part of such a meaningful story feels truly special. Cannot wait for the audiences to witness Kesar Singh’s journey on screen”

Producer Parimal Shah added, “Kesar Singh is not just a film, it’s a tribute to resilience and never-say-die spirit. We wanted to create a story that uplifts without losing authenticity, and Arbaaz Khan and Bhumika Chawla have brought extraordinary truth to their roles. We’re excited to bring this heartfelt journey to audiences soon.”

More About The Film Kesar Singh

At its core, Kesar Singh is an uplifting, emotionally resonant story about the spirit of living and the courage to persevere. Rooted in real human emotions, it celebrates resilience, inner strength, and the determination to rise after every fall, making its narrative universally relatable.

Kesar Singh is produced by Parimal Shah and Vinit Shah under Equator Entertainments. The film, directed by Jasbeer, promises a sincere, moving, honest, and grounded cinematic experience to the audience.

Kesar Singh has completed filming and is currently in post-production. The film is expected to arrive soon.

