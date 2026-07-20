Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 17 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Alia Bhatt starrer Alpha has crashed at the box office. Despite the third weekend boost, the female spy action thriller could barely show any improvement. It has recovered only 58% of the total budget and is struggling to score a worldwide century. Scroll below for the day 17 update!

How much has Alpha earned in India?

According to estimates, Alpha has concluded its third weekend, accumulating only 1.37 crore. It failed to jump over the one crore mark on any day. After accumulating 25 lakh on Friday, it brought in 48 lakh on Saturday, followed by 64 lakh on Sunday.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 58.17 crore net. Made on a reported budget of 100 crore, YRF has recovered only 58% of the estimated investments. Shiv Rawail’s directorial will suffer a deficit of almost 40 crore, which is huge. A losing affair!

Where does it stand worldwide?

At the overseas box office, Alpha has amassed 28.10 crore gross in 17 days. This takes its worldwide total to 96.74 crore. There are two targets that the Sharvari co-starrer is eyeing. First, it needs to surpass Diljit Dosanjh’s Main Vaapas Aaunga (97.09 crore) to become the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 globally.

Second, the spy action thriller is aiming to enter the 100 crore club, which would be a saving grace. Unfortunately, the footfalls just aren’t there as Dhamaal 4 has stolen its maximum show count. Alia Bhatt’s film still needs to earn 3.26 crore to score a century, which will be a struggle.

Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 17 Summary

Budget: 100 crore

India net: 58.17 crore

Budget recovery: 58%

India gross: 68.64 crore

Overseas gross: 28.1 crore

Worldwide gross: 96.74 crore

Verdict: Losing

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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