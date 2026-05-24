Deool Band 2, starring Mohan Joshi and Sneha Tarde, is having a gala time at the Indian box office. It is raking in its entire collections from Maharashtra, yet it is dominating some of the latest Bollywood releases. Backed by the goodwill of the predecessor and a strong word of mouth, the sequel is having a solid run right from day 1, and yesterday, on the first Saturday, it displayed a huge jump. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 3!

How much did Deool Band 2 earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The Marathi devotional drama scored 4.85 crore on day 3, the first Saturday. Compared to day 2’s 2.55 crore, it displayed a fantastic growth of 90.19%. Overall, it has earned 9.85 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 11.62 crore gross. Again today, on day 4, the film is expected to score big, and there’s a chance of hitting the 15 crore net milestone.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 2.45 crore

Day 2 – 2.55 crore

Day 3 – 4.85 crore

Total – 9.85 crore

All set to become a success today!

While there’s no official word about the budget, Deeol Band 2 was reportedly made at 10 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 9.85 crore net so far, thus recovering 98.5% of the budget in just 3 days. It needs only 15 lakh more to make a full recovery and enter the safe zone. So, the film is all set to enter the safe zone today and will make healthy returns, thus emerging as a clean success at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 9.85 crore

Recovery – 98.5%

Deficit – 15 lakh

Deficit% – 1.5%

For the Marathi film industry, Deool Band 2 will be the fourth successful film in 2026 after Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam, Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai?, and Raja Shivaji.

More about the film

Deool Band 2 is directed by Pravin Tarde and produced by Kailash Wani, Jayashri Wani, Kaiwalya Wani, and Juili Wani-Suryavanshi. It also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Pravin Tarde, Prasad Oak, Om Bhutkar, Mangesh Desai, Devendra Gaikwad, Jagannath Nivangune, and Atul Kudale in key roles.

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