Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh in a titular role, made history at the Indian box office recently, becoming the first Marathi film to enter the 100 crore club in net collections. The film is currently in its fourth week, and, as expected, collections have slowed. Still, it continues to achieve milestones, and the latest one is that the magnum opus has surpassed Housefull’s worldwide collection to become Riteish’s ninth-highest-grossing film. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 26!

How much did Raja Shivaji earn at the worldwide box office in 26 days?

The historical action drama scored 45 lakh on day 26, the fourth Tuesday, in India, pushing the overall total to 102.3 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 120.71 crore gross. Overseas, it has wrapped up its run with a gross of 5 crore. Combining the Indian and overseas grosses, the 26-day worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 125.71 crore.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 102.3 crore

India gross – 120.71 crore

Overseas gross – 5 crore

Worldwide gross – 125.71 crore

Raja Shivaji beats Housefull!

With 125.71 crore, Raja Shivaji surpassed Housefull (123.6 crore) to become Riteish Deshmukh’s ninth-highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. It’ll conclude its run in the same position as the next target, Grand Masti (147.9 crore), is out of reach.

Take a look at Riteish Deshmukh’s top 10 grossers globally:

Housefull 5 – 304.12 crore Housefull 4 – 291.08 crore Raid 2 – 242.42 crore Total Dhamaal – 223.36 crore Housefull 3 – 194.48 crore Housefull 2 – 179.2 crore Ek Villain – 169.92 crore Grand Masti – 147.9 crore Raja Shivaji – 125.71 crore (26 days) Housefull – 123.6 crore

More about the film

Presented by Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji, a Mumbai Film Company production, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh, and directed, written, and produced by Riteish Deshmukh, released in theaters on May 1 in Marathi and Hindi, bringing to life an epic that celebrates India’s history with scale, soul, and spectacle.

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