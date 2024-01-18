Henry Cavill-led Highlander reboot gets exciting updates, and he is a promising director. It will be helmed by John Wick maker Chad Stahelski, who will also look after the Keanu Reeves-led film series. As per the latest report, both franchises will expand across all multimedia platforms. Scroll below for more.

Last year, John Wick’s fourth installment came out, and it was commercially successful. A fifth installment is in development at the Lionsgate Studios, and a spin-off with Ana de Armas in the lead will be out soon. It will also be a significant franchise for Henry after leaving The Witcher and not getting hired by James Gunn as Superman. The first film in the Highlander franchise came out in 1986 with Christopher Lambert in the lead. The franchise has five films, an animated movie, and a few television series.

John Wick director Chad Stahelski has taken the responsibility for the Highlander reboot starring Henry Cavill. As per Variety’s report, Stahelski said, “I am pleased to be able to grow my relationship with Lionsgate in this new oversight role for the ‘John Wick’ universe and its further expansion.”

He added, ” ‘John Wick’ is so close to my heart, and to be able to continue shepherding it will be a blast for me. I’m so happy to also be launching another franchise with ‘Highlander,’ a world that is so rich with engaging stories to be told.” Joe Drake and Adam Fogelson of Lionsgate Motion Picture spoke about their association with John Wick director Chad Stahelski regarding the Highlander reboot starring Henry Cavill and the Keanu Reeves-led franchise.

As per Joe and Adam’s statement, they have praised Chad Stahelski for being a creative force defining the world of John Wick, and now they want him to work with the same vigor and develop the Highlander franchise. The statement read, “This deal makes it official, and we look forward to his steady hand and creative input not just on the film he is making but other stories that arise from it. He is a true visionary, and we are thrilled to have him in our corner.”

Henry Cavill-led Highlander, helmed by Chad Stahelski, is expected to come out in 2026. Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves’ latest release, John Wick: Chapter 4, is streaming on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

