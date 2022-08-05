The broadway musical adaptation of the iconic film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, titled ‘Come Fall In Love,’ aims for cultural unification in a growingly divisive and toxic world as it celebrates inclusivity and diversity in the show’s lead actress Shoba Narayan’s opinion.

Advertisement

Shoba, who played the role of teenage Alex Parrish (a role essayed by Priyanka Chopra as an adult) in the American thriller-drama series ‘Quantico,’ will be seen essaying the role of Simran (played by Kajol in the film) in the musical.

Advertisement

Detailing out the idea behind the broadway musical, Shoba Narayan said, “‘Come Fall in Love’ tells a beautiful story of uniting people from different walks of life. Given the toxic narrative of division that has been running in our world today, Come Fall in Love is a heartfelt and relevant show that explores the importance of inclusivity and learning about a world beyond our own.”