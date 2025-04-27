A Minecraft Movie is close to finishing a month at the theatres and still grossing significant numbers at the box office. The movie is set to achieve a new feat as it surpasses The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role. It will move closer to cracking the top grosser of the all-time list of Warner Bros pictures. Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s film will achieve this during this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Batman was released in the theatres in 2022 and became a box-office success. Directed by Matt Reeves, people had doubts about Pattinson in the title role. However, he proved them wrong, and people lauded him for his spectacular and gritty performance. The movie brought the core detective vibe of the Batman comics, making it one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2022. The movie also received more than one nomination at the 95th Academy Awards.

At the North American box office, The Batman collected $369.34 million, which will be toppled by A Minecraft Movie this weekend. The videogame adaptation raked in $5.1 million this Friday, taking its US cume to $362.34 million. It is around $7 million away from surpassing Robert Pattinson‘s DC movie in the US. Based on The Numbers, the PG game adaptation is at #6 on WB’s highest-grossers list in the US.

The film will have to surpass Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II to crack the top 5 list. For the unversed, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II collected $381.44 million at the US box office. A Minecraft Movie has crossed the $400 million mark overseas. The PG game adaptation has earned $411 million at the international box office. Allied to the domestic cume, it has earned $773.34 million worldwide.

A Minecraft Movie was released in the theatres on April 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

