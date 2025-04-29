The silent, sadistic, and creepy Art the Clown scares the people of the fictitious Miles County. Terrifier film trilogy has generated a giant fan base over the years, which branches out into further media franchises, including comic books, novels, and video games. The threequel came out last year and stunned everyone with its huge box office success, earning the title of the highest-grossing unrated film of all time. As a horror movie like Sinners is dominating the box office, let’s rewind and look at the box office success of the Terrifier franchise and rank them as per their collections.

The film franchise was created by Damien Leone, who also serves as one of the producers of these movies. The movies primarily focus on Sienna Shaw, a young woman destined to defeat Art the Clown, a demonic serial killer who lives in their town. Other characters from films help Art the Clown in his malicious works. For example, the Little Pale Girl, a sinister entity accompanying Art, and Victoria Heyer, a disfigured survivor who struggles with her health, gets possessed by the Little Pale Girl, becoming Art’s accomplice.

The Terrifier movies are made on very low budgets and have raked considerable profit in their theatrical runs. According to The Numbers, the total amount spent on the production of the three movies is an estimated $2.28 million only, and they have collected over $65.2 million in the US and $92.48 million worldwide. Terrifier 3, which was released last year, has the biggest budget, and it was $2 million only. The previous two films did not even cross the $1 million mark with their production cost.

Terrifier 3 became Cineverse’s highest-grossing film and the highest-grossing unrated movie ever. It generated 4416% more than its meager budget at the global box office, which is an astonishing achievement. For the unversed, the first film in the series was released in 2016, and with each movie, not only did the budget increase, but the ROI increased as well. Here are the films ranked as per their global collections.

3. Terrifier (2016) – $421.7K

2. Terrifier 2 (2022) – $15.81 million

1. Terrifier 3 (2024) – $90.32 million

In January, Damien Leone shared that the script for Terrifier 4 is in the works. It is reportedly going to be the last film in the franchise.

Thank you for all the bday wishes 🙏Figure I’d give you a present in return! The script for Terrifier 4 is in the works and it’s shaping up to be a most epic, thrilling, nasty, horrifying, emotional and utterly satisfying conclusion. P.s., I will finally reveal Art’s origin 😉🤡 pic.twitter.com/TBnG4zfp34 — Damien Leone (@damienleone) January 29, 2025

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates.

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office: MCU’s $1B+ R-Rated Movie Starring Hugh Jackman & Ryan Reynolds Raked In A Lucrative Profit For The Marvel Studios

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News