Internet sensation Uorfi Javed is not just known for her sartorial fashion choices but also known for speaking her mind. You may love her, hate her but it is hard to ignore her as she is a pro when it comes to stealing attention and she does it either with her clothes or with her words. Uorfi makes sure to also speak up for women’s issues and is often spotted supporting other women. Recently, she shared a video of Sambhavna Seth on her Instagram story and revealed how she supported her during her struggling period and heaped praises on her for being the woman she is. Scroll below to read the details!

Uorfi participated in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT in the year 2021 and post that, she rose to fame for her fashion choices. However, her journey was not a bed of roses and she had her own fair share of struggles. The social media star recently recalled her struggling days and revealed how Sambhavna Seth stood with her when she had nothing and thanked her by sharing her video, where she is talking about Rakhi Sawant in her Instagram story.

Uorfi Javed who is also known for speaking up about women issues recently took to her social media and shared a video of Sambhavna Seth (where she is extending support to Rakhi Sawant) and revealed how she helped her when she was struggling. She wrote, “Sambhavna Seth is a true example of a strong woman, she just doesn’t say all this stuff. She truly believes in women empowerment. This lady stood by me when I was nothing, and offered me her driver when I was traveling in autos! You’re amazing.”

Meanwhile, in the video shared by Uorfi Javed, Sambhavna Seth can be heard talking about Rakhi Sawant and says that she is a completely different person off camera. She can be seen extending her support to Rakhi on her recent controversy with her husband.

Coming back to Uorfi Javed, she is slowly making a mark for herself and recently she was praised after she posed for the famous fashion designer duo Abu Jani- Sandeep Khosla in a traditional outfit.

