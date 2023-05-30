Hina Khan is a trailblazer who has been breaking one stereotype after another. Instead of getting typecasted while playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she broke the glass ceiling by changing platforms and genres. From starring in web series to winning hearts in reality shows, from making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022 to becoming a fashionista in the country, she has done it all.

The actress’s style sense is truly impeccable. From donning gorgeous gowns and dresses to s*xy beach wear, the diva looks amazing in all of them. But nothing beats her beauty when she dolls up like a desi kudi. Recently, Hina was spotted in a beautiful pink suit and looked every bit incredible. Scroll on as we decode her look.

We said it before, and we will say it again, Hina Khan in ethnic wear is a sight to behold! For an inauguration in Varanasi, the actress wore a vibrant pink anarkali suit by Paulmi & Harsh. The luxury brand is known for its vibrant-coloured outfits and bold embroideries over them. Hina’s attire was no different. The full-sleeved anarkali kameez had a plunging V-neck detailing with embroidery over the hem. On the yoke, there was the same golden zardozi embroidery but in an inverted V pattern that made it look like a butterfly design.

The entire kurti was left plain, making the smooth silk fabric stand out. The salwar had a medium flare sans any work on it. Hina Khan completed the look with a same-hued dupatta that she styled as a cape. The border of the fabric flaunted the intricate zardozi crafting as well, making the entire ensemble look classy and elegant.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress took to her Instagram handle and recently shared a series of amazing pictures. The stand-out part of the entire outfit was Hina’s jewellery which suited the attire perfectly. She wore a beautiful polki choker with pearls and red beads. The diva styled her hair in soft waves and applied a sunproof foundation. She added pink blush for a sun-kissed look, nude lipstick and classic bold eyeliners.

Overall, Hina Khan looked the epitome of perfection in the gorgeous, gorgeous pink suit!

