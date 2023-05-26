Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet saw a swarm of Indian celebs walking in the most glamorous outfits seeking global attention. But amidst all the over-hyped fashion trends Assamese actor-director-producer Aimee Baruah walked like a queen in a traditional Silk Mekhala Chador, sticking to her Assamese roots firmly. Aimee won not one but two National Awards for her debut film, Semkhor in 2021.

Aimee became the first actress from Assam to walk the Cannes Red Carpet. She donned a traditional Assamese attire for her look keeping it simple yet elegant. speaking volumes of her Indian roots which she flaunted with pride! This year from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta to Diana Penty, and Urvashi Rautela to Mrunal Thakur, Indian actresses took over the Cannes red carpet. Some were trolled for their looks, some were hailed.

Netizens were proud of how Aimee Baruah decided to ditch the glamorous, fashion brigade war and represent for once what the festival means – a celebration of films. Many people have already called out the Indian actors for making the festival all about fashion, oomph and panache.

Aimee confidently waved at the paps in her traditional Assamese saree and a beautiful red bindi beaming on her forehead. She completed her look with golden bangles and a fashionable frilled blouse ditching ‘bralettes’ which have been a constant for the past few years. See her look here.

While Aimee Baruah, held her roots tight, Indian actresses wore elaborate attires with dolled-up looks waiting to get swarmed by the paps. See some of the trending looks from Indian actresses this year. While some stuck to gowns, others tried to tweak some Indianness to their attires.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s hooded gown was much talked about as the internet made loads and loads of memes about her look in India. However, she was appreciated in the West. Designed by Sophie Couture, the gown was said to be ‘destined for fashion history’ – “a sculptural metal masterpiece created for none other than the legendary Aishwarya Rai for her only carpet in Cannes,” wrote the designer brand’s social media page.

Urvashi Rautela was a rainbow at the Cannes Film Festival and was trolled for her outfits and lipstick as well. While she tried to recreate Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s purple lipstick moment with her shade of envy – green. Her parrot-styled feather gown with headgear was a disaster. However, she tried connecting it to her Indian roots, describing one of her outfits as “My National Bird Blue peacock ‘The gorgeous peacock is the glory of God.’ My most beloved Hindu god, Lord Krishna, wears a peacock feather in his crown.”

Samrat Prithviraj actress Manushi Chhillar ditching her Indian roots went for an off-shoulder cleav*age hugging gown with a plunging neckline. Designed by FOVARi, Manushi called her gown “every bit of feminine elegance at its finest. It is ethically sourced and sustainable while being wearable art!”

Esha Gupta broke the internet with her plunging neckline gown defining her cleav*age and thigh high slit gown which was a serious risk to pull off. She even confessed she was nervous while she donned this piece for the Cannes Red Carpet.

Sara Ali Khan chose an Indian root as well for her Cannes appearance. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress wore a Sandip and Khosla couture lehenga as she walked the red carpet with utmost grace. However, she tweaked it to turn into a modern tale flying high above her roots.

While Sara ditched all the accessories for her lehenga look, she pulled off a saree with a bralette which appeared more to be like a skirt. She accessorised it with a heavily beaded neck-piece and pearl drop as her ear studs.

Mrunal Thakur chose a risque outfit with proper peeks through her toned body throughout. Designed by Falguni & Shane peacock, the gown was described as, “It combines contemporary style with India’s rich craftsmanship.”

Even Mrunal tried to flaunt her Indian roots in the most modern way when she pulled off this Saree with an elaborate pallu and clubbed her 6 yards (probably more than that) with a chic bralette. And this was the reason it was called a saree gown as the Instagram account of the designers mentioned, “Mrunal Thakur looked resplendent in a custom saree-gown that seamlessly combines the grace of a saree with the modernity of a gown.”

Fashion vs films has been a constant discussion for Cannes. Recently, actor-director Nandita Das posted, “Sadly missing Cannes this year. Sometimes people seem to forget that it is a festival of films and not of clothes! Considering I can’t show you the amazing films I watched or the conversations I have had or take you back in time when Manto premiered there.” The actress even talked about Sarees being the most elegant and comfortable fashion choice for her to walk the red carpet.

While Indians now await Anushka Sharma to walk the Cannes Red Carpet, people and fashion critics hope she surprises with her looks.

