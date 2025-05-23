Kapil Sharma is one of the most successful Television personalities in India. His massive net worth of 300 crores is the biggest proof. He’s known for leaving people in splits worldwide, but The Great Indian Kapil Show host once lost his calm and abused a reporter, followed by a legal notice. Scroll below for a blast from the past.

Kapil Sharma’s depression and low phase!

Most would know Kapil went through major personal turmoil when he produced two films that failed at the box office. It sent him into depression. Furthermore, his fallout with Sunil Grover in 2017 further worsened the situation. There were a lot of negative articles going viral about him, which, as expected, impacted his mental health.

Kapil Sharma bashed reporter over fake news

In 2018, Kapil Sharma lost his cool and personally called a reporter over continuously writing negative stories about him. He lashed out, “**** ki tarah kyu likhte ho. Agar tu mujhe mil gaya na, mai teri ****. Teri news bikti hai meri wajah se. Kuch bhi jhootha likh deta, ki Dawood ne mereko phone kia tha Karachi se. Tu hit hona chahta hai.”

Kapil Sharma did not stop there. He went on and filed a legal suit against the reporter for writing false stories about him. The reporter was asked to apologize publicly within 7 days. If he failed to do so, The Great Indian Kapil Show host would proceed with civil and criminal proceedings.

Kapil also claimed damages of a whopping 100 crores. He also criticized the reporter in a series of Twitter posts.

Kapil Sharma upcoming projects

On the professional front, Kapil Sharma has moved to Netflix with his comedy show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. He is also returning to Bollywood with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta’s Dilip Joshi Has Starred In 2 Salman Khan, 1 Akshay Kumar & 2 Shah Rukh Khan Films – Can You Guess?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News