The Conjuring: Last Rites is closing in on a major global milestone and on a Steven Spielberg-helmed Indiana Jones movie. The horror movie is already very profitable, achieving it only since its opening weekend. Its excellent performance earned it the title of the highest-grossing horror movie of the year. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is inching closer to overtaking It: Chapter Two as the sixth-highest-grossing horror film at the worldwide box office. It is having a consistent run at the cinemas, and with such a steady performance, the horror movie is surpassing several critically and commercially acclaimed movies worldwide.

The Conjuring: Last Rites at the worldwide box office

The Conjuring 4 lost 419 theaters in North America, collecting $3.1 million at the sixth three-day weekend domestically. It declined by 24.7% only from last weekend, which signifies a stronghold at the domestic box office. The Conjuring: Last Rites has hit $172.6 million in North America in 38 days, as per Box Office Mojo.

Internationally, the film collected $5.8 million on its 6th weekend overseas with a 37.6% decline. The overseas collection of the movie hits the major milestone of $300.9 million across 66 markets. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection of horror flicks is $473.5 million.

On track to beat Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade is the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise. Directed by Steven Spielberg, it is the third installment in the Indiana Jones franchise, featuring Harrison Ford in the titular role and Sean Connery as his father. It collected $474.17 million at the worldwide box office. The Conjuring 4 is less than $1 million away from beating Steven Spielberg‘s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

As mentioned above, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade is the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise. It is one of the most popular franchises in Hollywood, thus surpassing an iconic movie like this. The horror film might have surpassed that on Monday only or today, but as long as the numbers are not reported, we are unable to share the official collection.

The Conjuring: Last Rites can now be rented online on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango platforms. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga’s film has been running in the theaters since September 5.

Box Office Summary

North America – $172.6 million

International – $300.9 million

Worldwide – $473.5 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Smashing Machine North America Box Office: Dwayne Johnson’s Sports Drama Drops 69% In Second Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News