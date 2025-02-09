Angelina Jolie is facing an unexpected hurdle in her quest to leave Los Angeles behind. The Salt star has reportedly figured that her children have other plans despite wanting a fresh start away from the glare of Hollywood, especially after being painted as the villain in her divorce from Brad Pitt.

Possible Reason Why Angelina Jolie’s Kids Are Not On The Same Page

While Angelina Jolie had hoped to flee the city for good, her kids, firmly rooted in LA, are making overseas more complicated than she had anticipated. The 49-year-old, still reeling from a Golden Globe snub for her passion project, Maria, feels the weight of the industry’s treatment of her amidst her bitter divorce.

“Angie can’t get out of Hollywood fast enough,” an insider told Radar Online. “She would love to start fresh somewhere else – either in Europe or Cambodia, where she’s done so much humanitarian work.”

However, her children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and the twins Knox and Vivienne—are deeply attached to LA. They have friends, careers in the making, and their own dreams, leaving Angelina Jolie in an awkward position. “The idea of abandoning all the opportunities in LA. to live overseas just isn’t appealing to them, and it’s causing serious tension,” the source went on.

Angelina Jolie’s Dream Of Family Compound

Jolie has long been involved in charitable work in Cambodia and even developed a significant piece of land for her foundation. Still, the idea of uprooting her family is no longer as simple as it once seemed. “For years, she’s dreamed of having a family compound with all her children there,” a source said. “Unfortunately, it’s gotten very complicated now that they’re at an age where they have their own dreams and ambitions that don’t align with hers.”

Maddox and Pax have both worked with her on films, while Vivienne has had her theater interests nurtured through her Broadway production of The Outsiders. Unfortunately, now, Joile has found herself in a tough spot. “She’s kind of shot herself in the foot because now her kids are passionate about the entertainment business, and moving to the middle of nowhere just isn’t appealing,” an insider said. “It’s made things very tricky for her because she really doesn’t want to leave of them behind.”

