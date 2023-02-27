Miley Cyrus is probably one of the most controversial artists in the world. She started off as a Disney artist and we’ve all grown up watching her show ‘Hannah Montana’ and she was an icon at that point in time with girls across the world copying her character and style in their real lives. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Miley lit a ‘Joint’ on the MTV EMAs stage after winning an award in 2013 and never got invited to any award shows anymore. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Miley enjoys a massive fan following among her fans worldwide and especially on social media with over 197 million followers on Instagram. Now, we’ve all seen Miley growing up and that her childhood with mad fame at an early age wasn’t an easy one. The Flowers singer has always been very vocal about her struggles while growing up and never shies away from expressing her mind on anything and everything.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to the topic, it was in 2013 that Miley Cyrus won an award for ‘Wrecking Ball’ at MTV EMAs and as she received the award, she thanked the jury and fans in an expected way. Miley lit a joint (weed blunt) on the stage and thanked her fans in the speech.

A fan took to YouTube and shared a video of the singer, take a look at it below:

GUTS. Miley Cyrus has always been gutsy, bold and inspiring!

Later in 2020, the singer took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback video of herself with a caption that read, “& we wonder why I’m not invited to award shows anymore ….”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

She’s an icon, a legend, and a REBEL.

What are your thoughts on Miley Cyrus smoking weed at the MTV EMAs stage in 2013? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: SAG Awards 2023: From Zendaya Blooming In Pink, Jenna Ortega Dazzling In Black To Austin Butler Nailing In A Tux – Here Are The Best & Worst Dressed At The Red Carpet!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News