Shahid Kapoor-led O’Romeo had a decent opening week and yesterday (February 20) entered its second week. Since the film marked the fourth collaboration between Shahid and director Vishal Bhardwaj, there was genuine interest in it, and so far, the collections have been decent. Going by the current pace, the film will soon achieve its first major milestone at the worldwide box office.

How much did O’Romeo earn at the worldwide box office in 8 days?

Coming to the latest update, the film earned 3.83 crore gross on the second Friday, day 8. Overall, it has earned 65.79 crore gross (55.76 crore net) at the Indian box office. Overseas, it has amassed 17.5 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 8-day worldwide box office collection stands at 83.29 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 55.76 crore

India gross – 65.79 crore

Overseas gross – 17.5 crore

Worldwide gross – 83.29 crore

Soon to achieve its first major milestone

With 83.29 crore gross in the kitty, O’Romeo will be comfortably scoring a century at the worldwide box office. From the present position, the film needs to earn 16.71 crore more to hit the 100 crore milestone. The feat is expected to be accomplished during the second week. For Shahid Kapoor, it’s on track to become his second 100 crore grosser after Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

All set to become Shahid’s 6th highest-grosser globally

Currently, the romantic action thriller is Shahid Kapoor’s seventh-highest-grossing film globally. Very soon, it’ll claim the sixth spot by overtaking Haider (91.7 crore gross) as it needs only 8.41 crore more.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s top 10 grossers at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Padmaavat – 560 crore Kabir Singh – 368.3 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 133.64 crore R…Rajkumar – 101.21 crore Udta Punjab – 97.01 crore Haider – 91.7 crore O’Romeo – 83.29 crore (8 days) Kaminey – 68.01 crore Deva – 59.3 crore Batti Gul Meter Chalu – 55.84 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Anaganaga Oka Raju Box Office (Closing Collection): Concludes Its Super Successful Run As Naveen Polishetty’s 2nd Highest-Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News