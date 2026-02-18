Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan are spreading romance in the air with their teen romantic drama, With Love. Made against a budget of 4 crore, Madhan’s directorial has emerged as a super-hit. But can it beat the most profitable Tamil film of 2025? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

With Love Box Office Collection Day 12

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil has almost concluded its theatrical journey, which means there’s a freeway at the ticket windows. According to Sacnilk, With Love earned 96 lakh, including all languages, on day 12. It fell below the one crore mark for the first time since the big release on February 6, 2026. However, the hold is excellent, with only an 8.57% drop in the last 24 hours.

The overall earnings at the Indian box office surge to 21.76 crore net after 12 days. Including GST, the gross total stands at 25.67 crore.

Check out the detailed day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection):

Week 1 – 13.4 crore

Day 8 – 1.35 crore

Day 9 – 2.9 crore

Day 10 – 2.25 crore

Day 11 – 1.05 crore

Day 12 – 96 lakh

Total: 21.76 crore

With Love vs Most Profitable Tamil Film Of 2025

Vikram Prabhu‘s crime drama, Sirai, emerged as the biggest success of 2025 in Kollywood. Made on a reported budget of only 3 crore, it went on to earn a whopping 24.28 crore net in its lifetime. With profits of 709%, it emerged as the most profitable Tamil film of 2025.

On the other hand, With Love is made on a budget of 4 crore. It has raked in profits of 444% in 12 days of its theatrical run. In order to beat Sirai, it must add 10.74 crore more to its kitty. It has the potential to grow during the third weekend, with only one new release on Friday (Lucky The Superstar). With a stable run, Abishan Jeevinth’s film can swiftly beat the most profitable Tamil film of 2025.

With Love Worldwide Box Office Day 12 Summary

Budget – 4 crore

India net – 21.76 crore

ROI – 17.76 crore

ROI% – 444%

India gross – 25.67 crore

Overseas gross – 3.25 crore

Worldwide gross – 28.92 crore

Verdict – Super-Hit

