Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo has managed to clock a century at the worldwide box office. The romantic action thriller is currently the 4th highest-grossing film of Shahid Kapoor globally. But can it enter the top 3? Scroll below for a detailed day 13 report!

Crosses the 70 crore mark in India

Tripti Dimri co-starrer is the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. However, it may not be able to clock a century in its domestic lifetime. In 13 days of its run in India, O’Romeo has amassed an estimated 70.62 crore net, which is about 83.33 crore in gross earnings.

It is Vishal Bhardwaj‘s highest-grossing film in India and Shahid Kapoor’s 4th highest-grosser. The romantic action thriller was a big-budget film and will likely not reach breakeven in its lifetime.

O’Romeo vs Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, O’Romeo has collected 106.83 crore gross in 13 days. This includes 23.50 crore from the overseas run. It is now only about 27 crore away from beating Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and entering Shahid Kapoor’s top 3 highest-grossers globally.

However, the overseas run is nearing its saturation, and even the daily collection in India has dropped to the vicinity of 2 crore. The upcoming third weekend will be the last big opportunity to attain the milestone. But it is also worth noting that The Kerala Story 2 will enter the box office battle starting tomorrow, potentially leading to a reduction in screen count.

Here are Shahid Kapoor’s top 5 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office:

Padmaavat: 560 crore Kabir Singh: 368.3 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 133.64 crore O’Romeo: 106.83 crore* (13 days) R…Rajkumar: 101.21 crore

O’Romeo Worldwide Box Office Day 13 Summary

India net: 70.62 crore*

India gross: 83.33 crore*

Overseas gross: 23.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 106.83 crore*

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

