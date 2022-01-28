Mortal Kombat sequel is in the works at Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema.

Jeremy Slater, best known for the Disney Plus Marvel series ‘Moon Knight‘, has been tapped to write the screenplay.

According to variety.com, Warner Bros. and New Line had quietly been looking to develop other installments in its Mortal Kombat universe, but plans for a followup film had not been official until Slater had been hired to pen the script.

The first part had a martial arts-inspired adaptation of the popular video game, opened in theaters and on HBO Max last April.

Despite mixed reviews, the R-rated movie still managed to generate solid ticket sales at a time when most people were largely steering clear of their local cinema. Mortal Kombat earned $42 million domestically and $83 million worldwide.

Simon McQuoid, who directed Mortal Kombat, previously hinted to Variety that he would be interested in expanding the movie into a gory action franchise.

The companies backing the sequel have not announced whether or not McQuoid will return to direct the sequel.

“None of us used the as-word.’ We’d never talk about it in any depth whatsoever because we feel like we have to put all our energy into this film,” McQuoid said in reference to the release of 2021’s Mortal Kombat.

“That being said, if the fans want another one, that’s not for us to decide; that’s for the fans to decide. Then, we need a couple of joiner pieces that we know can lead us somewhere because there’s a treasure trove of stuff that’s just sitting there.”, Simon McQuoid added.

Plot details, as well as returning or newly cast actors for, have not been finalised.

