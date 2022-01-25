Ever since Marvel ventured into long-format shows with Disney+, they have been trying to create path-breaking content. The cinematic universe has been going through a complete revamp as well. The recently released trailer of Moon Knight has been hailed for the unique nature of the show. It brings Oscar Isaac as the titular character and Ethan Hawke as the bad guy Arthur Harrow. Both the actors make their MCU debut. Hawke has been associated with the studio through speculations for a long time, but it is finally happening.

In his latest interview, Ethan Hawke talks about staying away from the superhero realm for so long and then saying yes to Moon Knight. The actor compares the frenzy to that of Hamlet. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per the Collider, Ethan Hawke said, “The comic book world meant a lot to me when I was younger. I was always a little apprehensive; there’s a certain kind of actor that really excels in that universe, and I’m still not sure I’m one of them. But then Oscar asked me, and I really respect him. And I knew that if he went in, he was going to go all in, and it’s fun to do any genre with people who are all in. Mohamed Diab, I really like his films, he’s a special director. So it just became about the project, and it wasn’t an intellectual decision at all; it was like, ‘Oh, let’s do something cool with these guys.'”

Moon Knight star Ethan Hawke added, “And the more I learned about the Moon Knight, the more turned on I got, because it’s so much better than trying to create something that the audience already has a big agenda with. Like, if you do Batman or Superman or Hulk, any of these famous ones, the fans have so many preconceived things that they want from it. It’s like playing Hamlet. Ninety per cent of people there have an opinion about how Hamlet should be played. I love doing Shakespeare in front of student audiences because they don’t have a big agenda. They didn’t see how much better Patrick Stewart did it than you. They’re just accepting of how you did it. And with Moon Knight, we get to create a world and a character.”

Moon Knight hits Disney+ on March 30 this year. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

