'Mortal Kombat' filmmaker McQuoid says film is 'best version' of the game

‘Mortal Kombat’ filmmaker Simon McQuoid says that the film has violent scenes and they have not toned it down in any way.

Advertisement

According to contactmusic.com, the film is an R-rated big-screen reboot of the video game.

Advertisement

The filmmaker says that there has never been any discussion regarding losing the game’s essence in the film. In an interview with TheAuReview.com, he said: “If there was ever a conversation about that, it was well before we got involved. When I signed on, the conversations I had with the studio – that never came up, there was never anything from them.”

He added: “They were always very much embracing and respecting what ‘Mortal Kombat’ is and doing the best version of that.”

In fact, Producer E. Bennett Walsh added that they tried to amplify the action sequences for the screen. “It was the reason to make it, to make it in that space. We were trying to take the action sequences to a new level,” he said.

Must Read: Oscars 2021: Chadwick Boseman Fans Left Angry As Anthony Hopkins Wins Best Actor Instead Of The Late Star; Call It Racist, Disgusting & Much More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube