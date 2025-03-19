Experience the Peaky Blinders universe with a new setup in a video game! The show, which told the story of a gang in Birmingham led by Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy), is one of the most watched and loved TV shows of its time. Fans can experience the story but for a limited time in the MMO game World of Tanks. The announcement was done by the video game makers on the game’s YouTube channel on March 18, with a special video.

What are the details of the Peaky Blinder video game event?

The game will feature a limited in-game event based on the show. Titled Battle Pass Special: Peaky Blinders, the event will launch on March 20 and run until March 31 this year. This Battle Pass will offer several Peaky Blinders themed awards throughout the game. Fan favourite Tommy Shelby will make a comeback, along with four other characters from the show – Arthur Shelby, John Shelby, Ada Stone and Michael Gray.

The gaming event will be set in a similar setting as the show. As described on the game’s website, the game’s setting is also “defined by the Great War. And though the war has ended, its memory lingers in every man’s mind, and every soldier carries it home in his heart.” The peak reward on winning the levels is the Tier IX Premium French Medium tank – Chart Murat, which is coated in “Tommy 3D style.” Aleksey Vanchuk has also composed a special track, “Over the Top” for this gaming event.

What is the update on the Peaky Blinders movie?

Peaky Blinders movie is currently titled The Immortal Man. The movie’s production began in 2024, with Cillian Murphy reprising his role as Tommy Shelby. The filming took place in Digbeth Loc Studios in Birmingham and then moved to the West Midlands, as reported by Screen Daily. However, a release date for the Peaky Blinders movie is not yet announced. Stephen Graham, Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth, and others will be seen in the film.

