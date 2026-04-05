Vaazha 2, starring Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and others, is having a gala time at the Indian box office. Backed by solid pre-release buzz and positive word of mouth, the film has performed brilliantly in the first 3 days and has already emerged as a clean success. Now, it is just a few crores away from becoming a clean hit, paving the way for it to become a big success story in the long run. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Vaazha 2 earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The Malayalam coming-of-age comedy drama scored an estimated 7 crore on its first Saturday, day 3, displaying a jump of 33.33% from day 2’s 5.25 crore. Overall, it has earned an estimated 17 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 20.06 crore gross. Today, on day 4, it is expected to enjoy strong numbers, thus getting close to the 25 crore mark in net collections in the 4-day extended opening weekend.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 4.75 crore

Day 2 – 5.25 crore

Day 3 – 7 crore

Total – 17 crore

All set to become a hit!

Vaazha 2 was reportedly made on a budget of 10 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 17 crore net in just 3 days, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 7 crore. Calculated further, it equals 70% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

To become a clean hit, Vaazha 2 must make 100% returns, which will be achieved at a net collection of 20 crore. So, it just needs 3 crore more to secure a hit verdict, and the feat will be accomplished today, on day 4.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 17 crore

ROI – 7 crore

ROI% – 70%

Verdict – Plus

More about the film

The Vaazha sequel is directed by Savin SA and produced by Vipin Das, Harris Desom, Sahu Garapati, PB Anish, Adarsh Narayan, and Icon Studios. The film also stars Alphonse Puthren, Sudheesh, and Vijay Babu in key roles. It was released in theaters on April 2.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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