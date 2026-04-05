Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 has been watched by a big chunk of moviegoers in India but is refusing to stop its record-breaking spree. In the latest development, the magnum opus has finally made history by becoming the first Bollywood film to earn 1000 crore net at the Indian box office, also marking an unbelievable feat in record time. It’s a golden day in the history of Bollywood and needs to be celebrated by all. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 17!

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn at the Indian box office in 17 days?

The Dhurandhar sequel has been unstoppable from day 1, and the momentum continues in the third week. On the third Saturday, day 17, it entered acceleration mode as expected. It scored an excellent 26.5 crore (all languages), up 17.77% from day 16’s 22.5 crore. In the Hindi version alone, it earned 25 crore. Overall, it has earned an estimated whopping 1010 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office, which equals 1191.8 crore gross. In Hindi, it has earned an estimated 946 crore net, which equals 1116.28 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in the Hindi vs all languages format:

Week 1 (8-day) – 649 crore vs 690 crore

Week 2 – 251 crore vs 271 crore

Day 16 – 21 crore vs 22.5 crore

Day 17 – 25 crore vs 26.5 crore

Total – 946 crore vs 1010 crore

Dhurandhar 2 makes history!

With 1010 crore coming in just 17 days, Dhurandhar 2 has made history at the Indian box office by becoming the first Bollywood film to enter the 1000 crore club. Before this, only two Indian films achieved the feat in the form of Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2, and it had been a long dream for Bollywood to enter the 1000 crore club. Finally, the Ranveer Singh starrer has achieved the unthinkable, becoming the third film to do so in India.

Today, on day 18, Dhurandhar 2 will surpass Baahubali 2 (1031 crore) to become the second-highest-grossing film of all time in India after Pushpa 2 (1265.97 crore).

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 16: Beats Pushpa 2 To Become The Fastest Indian Film To Enter The 1500 Crore Club!

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