Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, still has enough fuel left in the tank. Recently, it comfortably crossed the 1500 crore mark at the worldwide box office, and is now on track to enter the 1600 crore club. Such numbers are already epic, and with the film still going strong daily, it’s clear it’ll still cover a good distance in its lifetime run. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 17!

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 17 days?

The Dhurandhar sequel amassed a solid 31.27 crore gross in India, pushing its overall collection to a staggering 1191.8 crore gross (1010 crore net) at the Indian box office. Overseas, it has earned an estimated 385 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 17-day estimated worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 1576.8 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 1010 crore

India gross – 1191.8 crore

Overseas gross – 385 crore

Worldwide gross – 1576.8 crore

All set to enter the 1600 crore club today!

As we can see, Dhurandhar 2 needs only 23.2 crore more to enter the 1600 crore club at the worldwide box office. The feat will be comfortably achieved today, on day 18, making it the second Bollywood film to do so. Overall, it’ll become the fourth Indian film to achieve the feat after Dangal, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2.

Currently, Dhurandhar 2 is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, standing below Pushpa 2 (1785.84 crore). To claim the third spot, it must earn 209.05 crore more, which looks a bit difficult now since it has already been watched by a large chunk of moviegoers. It’ll be interesting to see how close it gets to the Allu Arjun starrer.

Take a look at the top Indian grossers globally (gross):

Dangal – 2059.04 crore Baahubali 2 – 1800 crore Pushpa 2 – 1785.84 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 1576.8 crore (17 days) Dhurandhar – 1354.84 crore

More about the film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the magnum opus was reportedly made on a budget of 225 crore. It is already an all-time blockbuster and has also become one of the most-watched Indian films in the post-COVID era. The film also features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

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