Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): Inching Towards The Next Big Milestone! (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Emraan Hashmi’s return as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2 is showing absolutely no signs of fatigue. After milking the Independence Day release window, the romantic action drama is enjoying a phenomenal theatrical run during the weekdays. In six days, the film stands at a net collection of 111.4 – 111.8 crore in India, displaying exceptional holding power on weekdays.

Emraan Hashmi Setting Records!

Earlier, the film registered various milestones with its entry into the 100 crore club, being the first solo century for Emraan Hashmi‘s career and third, including parallel leads! Now, the film is chasing the next big milestone swiftly!

Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 6 Estimates

As per the early trends on Day 6, Wednesday, August 19, Awarapan 2 earned in the range of 6.8 – 7.2 crore at the box office! The Nitin Kakkar directorial recorded an impressive 16% average occupancy across approximately 11,000 shows in India, bringing in steady mass walk-ins.

Currently, Emraan Hashmi’s sequel is sitting comfortably as the 6th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026. But it is inching very quickly towards the next spot, currently claimed by Akshay Kumar! Welcome To The Jungle is currently the fifth-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 with a net collection of 137.93 crore.

Awarapan 2 Needs Only 26.5 Crore To Enter The Top 5!

With just 26.50 crore away from taking over the 5th spot, Awarapan 2 looks confident to enter the list of the Top 5 highest-grossing films of 2026 by the end of its second weekend, beating Akshay Kumar!

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 (India Net Collection).

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore Dhamaal 4: 177.77 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 137.93 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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