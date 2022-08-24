The much-awaited film of the year, Vikram Vedha’s teaser has been released. Ever since the video clip started surfacing on the internet, the netizens have been giving a mixed response to it. Now, a group of people are comparing Hrithik Roshan to Vijay Sethupathi. Scroll below to read more about the Twitter war.

Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha is a Hindi version of the Tamil film with same name featuring Vijay and R Madhavan in the lead roles.

As soon as the Vikram Vedha Hindi version teaser dropped, netizens took Twitter by storm while comparing Hrithik Roshan with Vijay Sethupathi. While one wrote, “Just a reminder that…no one should play characters that had been done by #VijaySethupathi. I mean no one in India can match him. Period.” Another one penned, “It’s impossible to match #VijaySethupathi , but overall #VikramVedhateaser is just like the original one.”

Just a reminder that…no one should play characters that had been done by #VijaySethupathi 🐐. I mean no one in India can match him. Period #VikramVedhateaser #VikramVedha pic.twitter.com/lhabqmabNV — A B 🔔 (@AshishBVardhan1) August 24, 2022

Another internet user tweeted, “Not even 10% of #VijaySethupathi Etna positive bta rhe critics socha kya hi hoga Paid just coz they wanna revive Bollywood”. And one wrote, “Every Has its masterpiece cheap copy.”

On the other hand, there’s a group of people who are supporting Hrithik Roshan for bringing back his versatile side through the film, Vikram Vedha. In the original Tamil film, R Madhavan played the police officer’s character and Vijay Sethupathi weaved the menacing gangster’s role. In the Hindi version, Saif Ali Khan will be donning R Madhavan’s shoes while Hrithik Roshan will be seen in Vijay Sethupathi’s character.

Are you waiting for the film to release? Do you also feel Hrithik Roshan will not be able to give a new look to Vijay Sethupathi’s character? Let us know.

